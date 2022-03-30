Infinitecodes ᛖ Detect DARKNESS Matrix-Statists. dematerializing. definitive delineation. 53976 · 353775 · 064933

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Infinitecodes ᛖ "53976" Effects:
Detect DARKNESS Matrix-Statists.
Matrix-Statisten der DUNKELHEIT erkennen.
Statystyki macierzy rozpoznają ciemność.
Infinitecodes ᛖ "353775" Effects:
All Negative Matrix-Statists dematerialize.
Alle Negativen Matrix-Statisten entmaterialisieren.
Wszystkie Statystyki macierzy ujemnej są dematerializowane.
Infinitecodes ᛖ "064933" Effects:
Only have something to do with beings who are in harmony with me. Only have something to do with Humans who have the best 'well-being' in mind with me. Maximum delineation of negative Humans and beings.
Nurnoch mit Wesen etwas zutun haben die mit mir im Einklang sind. Nurnoch mit Menschen etwas zutun haben die das Beste 'Wohl' mit Mir im Sinn haben. Maximale Abgrenzung von Negativen Menschen und Wesen.
Po prostu jest coś wspólnego ze stworzeniami, które są ze mną w harmonii. Po prostu mam coś wspólnego z ludźmi, którzy mają na myśli lepsze "dobro" ze mną. Maksymalne rozgraniczenie negatywnych ludzi i istot.
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