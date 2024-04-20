Create New Account
Glenn Beck · Robert Kennedy Jr. tells me “there’s going to be a revolution”
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck · Robert Kennedy Jr tells me “there’s going to be a revolution” if America’s economy doesn’t improve: "57% of people in this country can't put their hands on $1000 if they have an emergency. 54% are not making enough money to pay for basic human needs."


The Full episode premieres later today 4/20/2024- check back here to watch.


@glennbeck

https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1781548349960728778

