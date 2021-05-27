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PostScript Interview - Karin Sokel Interviews John Petersen, Part Two
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10 views • May 27, 2021
Following the recent TransitionTalks “Getting Ready for the Coming Changes — Practical Processes of Preparation,” Karin Sokel asks John about what’s at stake here for humanity, the sustaining fundamental principle that “everything’s going to be ok,” broadening our focus, and the process of creating expanded options.
If you like this you may be interested in watching the replay of the original TransitionTalks presentation. Tickets are available here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/john-l-petersen-getting-ready-the-practical-process-of-preparation-for-the-coming-changes/ for a limited time.
And you are invited to visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
If you like this you may be interested in watching the replay of the original TransitionTalks presentation. Tickets are available here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/john-l-petersen-getting-ready-the-practical-process-of-preparation-for-the-coming-changes/ for a limited time.
And you are invited to visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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