Do Not Stray From Your Narrow Path - Proverbs 4:27

Proverbs 4:27 (NIV).
27) Do not turn to the right or the left;
keep your foot from evil.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
To avoid wickedness,
stay on the straight and narrow path.
