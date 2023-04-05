Welcome To Proverbs Club.Do Not Stray From Your Narrow Path.

Proverbs 4:27 (NIV).

27) Do not turn to the right or the left;

keep your foot from evil.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

To avoid wickedness,

stay on the straight and narrow path.

