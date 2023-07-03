Tom Renz | Should Trump Boycott the Fox News Debate?

Glenn Beck is arguing that Trump should skip the Fox News Debate and I couldn’t agree more. There’s zero benefit for Trump to participate in a Fox News debate and it will only benefit Fox News. The truth is that Trump is the front runner by something like 98 million percent, so why would he participate in a live debate on a left-wing propaganda network like Fox? They’ve gone woke and are anti-Trump just like CNN and the rest of them. #FoxNews #Trump #Debate #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants

