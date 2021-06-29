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Dr Larry Palevsky, Testimony against vaccines H.B.5044 Connecticut
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93 views • June 29, 2021
2/19/2020 Dr Larry Palevsky, MD, spoke to the Connecticut House Public Health Committee regarding H.B. No. 5044, a bill to remove religious exemptions.
Eye opening statements by Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD!
What are your thoughts on this regarding Aluminum in vaccines?
Public Health Committee February 19th Public Hearing on Proposed Legislation Concerning Public School Immunizations.
CT Public health committee public hearing on H.B.5044 the removal of the religious exemption to vaccination for public school attendance.
Vaccine and medical mandates in general will be one of the biggest topics of our time, are you willing to pay attention or get left behind?
Where there is risk there must be choice! Its time to end censorship around the discussion!
Eye opening statements by Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD!
What are your thoughts on this regarding Aluminum in vaccines?
Public Health Committee February 19th Public Hearing on Proposed Legislation Concerning Public School Immunizations.
CT Public health committee public hearing on H.B.5044 the removal of the religious exemption to vaccination for public school attendance.
Vaccine and medical mandates in general will be one of the biggest topics of our time, are you willing to pay attention or get left behind?
Where there is risk there must be choice! Its time to end censorship around the discussion!
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