Prepping The Homestead with shelving, quadrupling floor space, Balingup, South Western Australia MVI_0387,99merged

Prepping The Homestead with shelving, quadrupling floor space, Balingup, South Western Australia
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 11 hours ago

Over the past 2 months, JK and I have bought 12 heavy duty shelves from Bunnings in Busselton, and brother-in-law Jim, and dear friends Steve and Rocci, have delivered them to us at The Homestead at Balingup, in 3 trips in their utes.

Keywords
foodpreppingsurvivalmedicineclothingstorageheavy-duty shelvingfirst aid suppliesdressmaking supplies

