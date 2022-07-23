Biden Official Left GASPING After Reporter Hits Him With Perfect Question

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NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, On Monday, White House senior advisor Jared Bernstein was called out over the administration’s stance on gas prices by a Newsmax reporter and did not know how to answer. On top of that, President Joe Biden arrived in America on Saturday without a firm commitment from Saudi Arabia.