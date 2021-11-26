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35-YEAR-OLD SINGLE FATHER DIES 12 DAYS AFTER COVID VACCINE
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250 views • November 26, 2021
Source: Fat News. Did it to save his job. Now he has permanently retired? I don't suppose his former employer gives a damn about the young children left behind? To bad it did not name his employer the murdering bastards. More videos you may find interesting:
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