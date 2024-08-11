BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Simple 1500 Series Vol. 74: The Horror Mystery - Sangekikan Kevin Hakushaku no Fukkatsu (2001, Psx)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 8 months ago

Simple 1500 Series Vol. 74: The Horror Mystery - Sangekikan Kevin Hakushaku no Fukkatsu (惨劇館 ケビン伯爵の復活, "Tragic Event Mansion - The Return of Count Kevin") is an adventure game developed by Game Stage and published by D3 Publisher. IT was only released in Japan.

The game is a visual novel. Occasionally, you choose one of several options what to do next. Depending on your choices, the game takes a different ending, and you might get a game over / bad ending.
The game is divided into chapters. If you manage to get through a chapter, the game does not necessarily following chapter in line. The story starts off centuries ago with the protagonist coming back to his village after a long voyage. Unfortunately, trouble brews up immediately, as the local lord, Kevin, wants a human sacrifice for a coming celebration, and he sends off his men to take your younger sister. Before this part of the story concludes, the story switches to present day, where four Japanese tourists get lost in the mountains. In search for shelter, they find a seemingly abandoned mansion which now stands in the place where Kevin's castle used to be. To their horror, they discover that whatever happened there centuries ago was not the end of Kevin...

Keywords
playstationadventure gamevisual novelgame staged3 publisher
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy