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FULL SHOW: President Trump Nominated For Nobel Prize As He Withdraws Troops From Middle East
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10 views • September 10, 2020
On this Wednesday episode of the War Room, Owen talks about how the mainstream media continues to ignore the many accomplishments of President Trump. Patrick Howley joins to discuss his banning from Menard’s for refusing to wear a mask. Deanna Lorraine joins the War Room to talk with Owen about the current medical tyranny and how the left is getting more insane. A strange mystery joins to try to persuade Owen and Deanna that vaccines are great and Gates is actually our friend. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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