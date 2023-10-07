Leo Zagami - Ex-Illuminati Exposes Transhumanism & Cyber Satan

MIRRORED from mariazeee
August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3418dz-leo-zagami-ex-illuminati-exposes-transhumanism-and-cyber-satan.html
Leo Zagami joins Maria Zeee to break down the transhumanism agenda from the perspective of the secret societies running this world, warning people they must prepare for the ultimate goal of the globalists - the AI takeover and cyber Satan.
