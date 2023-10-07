Create New Account
Leo Zagami - Ex-Illuminati Exposes Transhumanism & Cyber Satan
Published 21 hours ago

MIRRORED from mariazeee

August 2023

https://rumble.com/v3418dz-leo-zagami-ex-illuminati-exposes-transhumanism-and-cyber-satan.html 

Leo Zagami joins Maria Zeee to break down the transhumanism agenda from the perspective of the secret societies running this world, warning people they must prepare for the ultimate goal of the globalists - the AI takeover and cyber Satan.


Keywords
illuminatisecret societyleo zagamitranshumanism

