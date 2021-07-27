DJT: No Challenge can Match the Heart & Fight & Spirit of America! video by Dan Scavino

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Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many gears to come. We will face challenges and hardships but we will get the job done........
The bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the USA and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. Always pursue solidarity.
No challenge can match the heart and fight and Spirit of America!