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MASSIVE PROTEST IN FRANCE: Protests are ongoing. Won’t find this on MSM
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1315 views • July 19, 2021
MASSIVE PROTEST IN FRANCE: Protests are ongoing.
Won’t find this on MSM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9788791/French-protest-Emmanuel-Macrons-Covid-pass-new-law-insisting-health-workers-vaccinated.html
MASSIVE PROTEST IN FRANCE AGAINST MACRON'S MEDICAL TYRANNY 5:50
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tdACz5lz4An5/
ANTI-VACCINE PASSPORT PROTEST IN FRANCE - 7-18-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kgJJUawGdSQz/ 2:53
FRENCH CITIZENS UNITE AS ONE ON WEDNESDAY JULY 14TH IN PROTEST AGAINST ISSUED MANDATORY VACCINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IpRctbvSOriW/ 2:20
[Forwarded from Dismantling The Cabal]
[ Video ] @DismantlingTheCabal
🇫🇷🗣 HUGE ANTI-VACCINE DEMONSTRATION IN FRANCE
🛑‼️THE NEXT PROTEST IS TO ENSURE EVERY SINGLE IMMIGRANT GETS SENT BACK‼️🛑
👉🏻 In France, President Macron announced harsh measures, with a vaccine passport extended to all of society and the beginnings of forced vaccination.
✊🏻 In response, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to denounce the vaccination and lockdown. They denounced the implementation of a "sanitary dictatorship".
🔥 There were more than 200 demonstrations on Sunday throughout the country, with more than a million participants.
📌 In Paris alone, about 140,000 people marched against the vaccine.
👨🏻⚖️ The government claims that this figure is exaggerated and that in any case there are more people vaccinated than demonstrators.
🔗 Source : Europe 1 (https://archive.ph/pgVoD) (MSM)
Won’t find this on MSM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9788791/French-protest-Emmanuel-Macrons-Covid-pass-new-law-insisting-health-workers-vaccinated.html
MASSIVE PROTEST IN FRANCE AGAINST MACRON'S MEDICAL TYRANNY 5:50
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tdACz5lz4An5/
ANTI-VACCINE PASSPORT PROTEST IN FRANCE - 7-18-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kgJJUawGdSQz/ 2:53
FRENCH CITIZENS UNITE AS ONE ON WEDNESDAY JULY 14TH IN PROTEST AGAINST ISSUED MANDATORY VACCINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IpRctbvSOriW/ 2:20
[Forwarded from Dismantling The Cabal]
[ Video ] @DismantlingTheCabal
🇫🇷🗣 HUGE ANTI-VACCINE DEMONSTRATION IN FRANCE
🛑‼️THE NEXT PROTEST IS TO ENSURE EVERY SINGLE IMMIGRANT GETS SENT BACK‼️🛑
👉🏻 In France, President Macron announced harsh measures, with a vaccine passport extended to all of society and the beginnings of forced vaccination.
✊🏻 In response, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to denounce the vaccination and lockdown. They denounced the implementation of a "sanitary dictatorship".
🔥 There were more than 200 demonstrations on Sunday throughout the country, with more than a million participants.
📌 In Paris alone, about 140,000 people marched against the vaccine.
👨🏻⚖️ The government claims that this figure is exaggerated and that in any case there are more people vaccinated than demonstrators.
🔗 Source : Europe 1 (https://archive.ph/pgVoD) (MSM)
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