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New Jeruselum
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51 views • May 12, 2021
In this study, we look at Nehemiah's time, when they were rebuilding, then repopulating Jerusalem, and how that same prophetic patterning stands for us today, as we witness a remnant that is returning to Yahweh in Spirit and in Truth. As we encounter authentic Salvation and walk it out, there will be persecution, but we persevere and endure.
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