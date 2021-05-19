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ABUSE OF ANOTHER
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2 views • May 19, 2021
All thoughts are magnified and that is liken to itself is drawn.
You will hear the parents say to the child ‘This is just the way it is, get over it’ this is the parent’s bondage and their own thought process, the child has its own intentions, and the child knows better, but for the bondage of the parent it then is drawn into that thought process and they will become as you are being.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
https://www.facebook.com/SuzanneMasseeSpiritualCoach
You will hear the parents say to the child ‘This is just the way it is, get over it’ this is the parent’s bondage and their own thought process, the child has its own intentions, and the child knows better, but for the bondage of the parent it then is drawn into that thought process and they will become as you are being.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
https://www.facebook.com/SuzanneMasseeSpiritualCoach
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