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Dr Andrew Kaufman - investigating the real disease behind covid
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583 views • November 02, 2021
In this educational video, Dr Andrew Kaufman gives info on following topics: cause of disease vs. viral infection, PCR test, exosomes vs. viral infection, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin c and much more!
Source:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
original video date: 2020-03-31
Source:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
original video date: 2020-03-31
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