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Edward Boyd says Elon Musk has had his first legal skirmish with Musk's lawyers arguing his trial to withdraw a $44 billion-US-dollar deal from Twitter should be delayed.
“The team wants extra time to investigate recent allegations made by Twitter's former head of security Peiter Zatko ... he's the whistle-blower that alleges Twitter doesn't know how many spam bots and fake accounts are on the platform,” Mr Boyd said.
“Zatko also claims Twitter has serious privacy and security issues that could put users, investors, and United States national security at risk.”
Source: https://rumble.com/v1j47p5-elon-musk-has-first-legal-skirmish-over-twitter-trial.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7