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Ex Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard Exposes The ELITE, (Part 1,2,3)
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302 views • June 01, 2020
Former Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard details his time among the financial elite and attending satanic ceremonies and eventually being asked to participate in a child sacrifice .That is where he had a breakdown and could no longer be part of it.
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