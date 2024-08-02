BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1st of August is Chinese PLA Day - largest army in the world, 2 million
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 9 months ago

1st of August is Chinese People's Liberation Army Day

This year the PLA turned 97 years old. Its history began on August 1, 1927 with the Nanchang Uprising. This was the first armed action of the Chinese Communists against the Kuomintang Party.

Then about 20 thousand people joined the ranks of the future PLA. Now it is the largest army in the world, numbering more than 2 million people.

The PLA is also one of the most technologically advanced armies, which is actively developing and adopting new technologies.

Cynthia... Regarding this and the Scott Ritter Sanctions video and this one. The US pushed Russia closer to Russia because of sanctions.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy