1st of August is Chinese PLA Day - largest army in the world, 2 million

1st of August is Chinese People's Liberation Army Day

This year the PLA turned 97 years old. Its history began on August 1, 1927 with the Nanchang Uprising. This was the first armed action of the Chinese Communists against the Kuomintang Party.

Then about 20 thousand people joined the ranks of the future PLA. Now it is the largest army in the world, numbering more than 2 million people.

The PLA is also one of the most technologically advanced armies, which is actively developing and adopting new technologies.

