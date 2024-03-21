Amid strife, be ambassadors for Christ

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 19, 2024.
As followers of Christ, we will have problems dealing with unbelieving family members as shown in Micah 7:6; however, we know that God is our salvation and even though, we may fall and sin, we can turn to God in faith to forgive us of our sins and His light, the light of Christ, and His righteousness will abide in us.
We are to be bearers of the Light as Christ’s representatives, as His ambassadors.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.