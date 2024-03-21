Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amid strife, be ambassadors for Christ
channel image
Follower of Christ777
450 Subscribers
4 views
Published Thursday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 19, 2024.


As followers of Christ, we will have problems dealing with unbelieving family members as shown in Micah 7:6; however, we know that God is our salvation and even though, we may fall and sin, we can turn to God in faith to forgive us of our sins and His light, the light of Christ, and His righteousness will abide in us.


We are to be bearers of the Light as Christ’s representatives, as His ambassadors.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godobedienceyahabbastrifeelohimobedientimmanuelgodheadambassadorsfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket