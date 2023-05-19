X22 REPORT Ep. 3072b - How Do You Set The Stage? Public Opinion, Soon They Won’t Be Able To Walk Down The Street

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3072b - May 18, 2023
How Do You Set The Stage? Public Opinion, Soon They Won’t Be Able To Walk Down The Street
The [DS] is panicking, the people now see the treasonous acts and the people want accountability. The public opinion is now changing and the people will be pushing for justice. Soon the [DS] players will not be able to walk down the streets. Everything the [DS] has done is now being revealed, people see that they are running a criminal syndicate and they see which agencies are involved. Infiltration from within.
