Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3072b - How Do You Set The Stage? Public Opinion, Soon They Won’t Be Able To Walk Down The Street
136 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 3072b - May 18, 2023

How Do You Set The Stage? Public Opinion, Soon They Won’t Be Able To Walk Down The Street

The [DS] is panicking, the people now see the treasonous acts and the people want accountability. The public opinion is now changing and the people will be pushing for justice. Soon the [DS] players will not be able to walk down the streets. Everything the [DS] has done is now being revealed, people see that they are running a criminal syndicate and they see which agencies are involved. Infiltration from within.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!! 


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimecriminal syndicatefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket