Trump on the UN Security Council’s adoption of his Gaza “peace plan”:

“China… which was against it, took a pass. Russia… which was against it, didn’t vote against it.”

Both countries abstained and issued statements of protest. China’s was especially blunt, warning that the plan ignored “basic facts” and excluded key parties (like Hamas). Russia even proposed its own alternative peace plan dismissed without serious consideration.

So no, it wasn’t “unanimous.” It was permitted to pass, largely because every Arab state and the Palestinian Authority supported it. A Russian or Chinese veto would’ve been seen as undermining the Arab consensus.

In the end, Russia and China abstained not out of support, but strategic calculation. Blocking it would’ve cost them political capital in the Arab world.

@DD Geopolitics