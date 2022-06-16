3000 Cows Drop Dead In SW Kansas, Raises National Questions

Remember the biblical story of Joseph? We are getting awfully close to what God showed him. Deanna Lorraine joins to question the sudden death of thousands of cattle, that are strung out in rows on the side of the road.

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