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Certified Holistic Fitness Specialist - Trinity School of Natural Health
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3 views • December 12, 2019
This program emphasizes a full body approach for the fitness professional, performance trainer, holistic weight loss coach and those working with individuals diagnosed with specific medical conditions. The focus is whole body nutrition, proper exercise selection, supplementation from a holistic standpoint, and invaluable methods to boost performance.
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