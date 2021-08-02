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Dr. Scott Atlas: The Deadly Price of COVID19 Lockdowns
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322 views • August 02, 2021
Dr. Scott Atlas: The Deadly Price of COVID19 Lockdowns
"The harms of the lockdowns are deaths. It's not an economic harm. It's a death harm. Harms of the lockdowns means absent medical care. Almost half of the 650,000 people in the US skipped their chemotherapy. 40% of people with an acute stroke were too afraid to call an ambulance. They didn't want to be in a medical setting. 30%-50% of heart attack patients were not coming in. 85% of live organ transplants did not get done during the lockdown. 300,000+ cases of child abuse were not noticed because they were not going to school and schools are the number one agency where child abuse is noticed. Opioid deaths, spousal abuse, suicides, these things were skyrocketing. These are deaths."
Video:
https://rumble.com/vkm2c5-dr.-scott-atlas-the-deadly-price-of-covid19-lockdowns-a-failed-policy-the-e.html
"The harms of the lockdowns are deaths. It's not an economic harm. It's a death harm. Harms of the lockdowns means absent medical care. Almost half of the 650,000 people in the US skipped their chemotherapy. 40% of people with an acute stroke were too afraid to call an ambulance. They didn't want to be in a medical setting. 30%-50% of heart attack patients were not coming in. 85% of live organ transplants did not get done during the lockdown. 300,000+ cases of child abuse were not noticed because they were not going to school and schools are the number one agency where child abuse is noticed. Opioid deaths, spousal abuse, suicides, these things were skyrocketing. These are deaths."
Video:
https://rumble.com/vkm2c5-dr.-scott-atlas-the-deadly-price-of-covid19-lockdowns-a-failed-policy-the-e.html
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