Jesus Christ Stay Away from this Ungrateful City that will Perish by My Justice!

Servants of Christ
November 28, 2022
Messages given by St. Michael the Archangel, Our Lord Jesus Christ and the Mother of God to Marie-Julie Jahenny
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jtHOwULkEA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.