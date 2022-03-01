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Indirect Covid means poisoned antidote
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144 views • March 01, 2022
Yet another bombshell article written about the spike proteins that are able to infiltrate the nucleus of the cell causing damage repair to the single-stranded and double stranded DNA. This in turn, will cause tumor formation and cancer. How did we get here? It was disinformation by the experts, propaganda from our favorite news stations and censorship from those trying to bring the truth to light. 5% of the “vaccine” batches caused acute damage to people but the other 95% are longer term pathogenesis of accelerated diseases like auto-immune diseases and cancer. To those “anti-vaxers” who were blasted from all sides, good job not taking the poisoned antidote. You dodge a bullet.
https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73
https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73
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