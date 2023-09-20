Luz Pray that you would be able to see the great miracle My Mother keeps, Our Mother of Guadalupe!
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5730-you-live-thinking-that-nothing-will-happen-but-this-is-no-longer-the-case/
SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL
09.12.2023
A GRAT SIGN WIIL OCCUR IN THE SKY AND OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF GUADALUPE WILL ASTOUND HUMANITY, SHOWING WHAT HAS NOT YET BEEN REVEALED.
