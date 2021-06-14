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Materialistic doctors will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity - Rudolf Steiner
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...materialistic doctors, will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity

https://odysee.com/@RedPillinfowar:0/Eliminate-the-Soul-with-Medicine:0?r=6nptgAyudFxztKDQPivQDWmq8Jz2aQWF

Eliminate the Soul with Medicine ?

More than a hundred years ago, Rudolf Steiner wrote the following:

=============================
” In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit.
To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or that disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life. He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles.
With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body. Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automaton, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will. So, the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling. He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual “.

Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925)
===============================

Over a hundred years ago Rudolph Steiner penned these words, predicting the current day scenarios we are all facing now. It is a prelude that we all should consider and remember as we search for God and our salvation. There is a positive and uplifting message afterward... Watch and Listen to the end...

https://pamelahope.wordpress.com/2020/08/23/in-the-future-we-will-eliminate-the-soul-with-medicine-rudolf-steiner-1861-1925/

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
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http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1

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Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
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#scamdemic
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#NewWorldOrder
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#wwg1wga

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