The Lone Zebra | Episode 007 | Be Yourself

What does it mean to be a zebra in the real world? Come with me as I visit the dentist and learn some of the materials typically used are problematic for zebras. I navigate the uncharted waters of getting dentures vs. implants. I also include some information you won’t want to miss if you’re dealing with dental procedures, especially if you’re a zebra.
