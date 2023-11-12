Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lone Zebra | Episode 007 | Be Yourself
channel image
The Lone Zebra
0 Subscribers
12 views
Published 15 hours ago

What does it mean to be a zebra in the real world? Come with me as I visit the dentist and learn some of the materials typically used are problematic for zebras. I navigate the uncharted waters of getting dentures vs. implants. I also include some information you won’t want to miss if you’re dealing with dental procedures, especially if you’re a zebra.

Keywords
potsmcasedsdental implantssensitivitiesdenturesmonomer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket