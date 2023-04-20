The US military conducted a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon
The launch was carried out without a warhead, its purpose is to demonstrate the readiness of the US nuclear forces.
It's 50 years old!!!
--
Air Force Global Strike Command Public AffairsBARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (AFNS) -- --
A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy aircrew launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with one test re-entry vehicle from aboard the Airborne Launch Control System April 19 at 5:11 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.
