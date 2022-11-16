MIT professor Retsef Levi on the Covid jab:

"The Ministry of Health in Israel is actively hiding critical information about side effects from the Israeli public. Why is that important? In all the approval stages of the FDA, Pfizer is relying on data from Israel.”



Detox Your Body!!

Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential. https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q



Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.







Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣





I can also be found on





Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok















