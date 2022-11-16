Create New Account
MIT professor Retsef Levi on the Covid jab:
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 12 days ago

 "The Ministry of Health in Israel is actively hiding critical information about side effects from the Israeli public. Why is that important? In all the approval stages of the FDA, Pfizer is relying on data from Israel.”

