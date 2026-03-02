Global Strategic Control and Immediate Impacts, an interview with Michael Yon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens if Hormuz and Suez close for 30 days? Energy surges. Food costs jump. Manufacturing stalls. Parts vanish. Markets panic. Even gold shops react instantly. Strategic chokepoints don’t just move militaries — they move grocery bills. This is geopolitics hitting home economics.
#EconomicImpact #EnergyPrices #FoodInflation #SupplyChains #MarketVolatility #Preparedness
