The Representatives of Florida must do something to protect the cognitive & neural liberty of our Youth from large scale ‘under the skin’ surveillance already deployed globally and quietly. Cognitive Liberty, the right to determine our own will of thought, is under attack. Our Youth and their most private brain wave data is being stolen and fed to a furnace of smart dust and super computer surveillance connected to every smartphone and human body filled with smart fibers, nano smart dust, and of course graphene hydroxide. The WelcomeLeap and TheFirst1000Days (1KD) foundations aim to capture the minds of developing infants and toddlers of the US child population to form algorithms for controlled human thought! This can not be allowed. The time to stand up is now. Everyone knows our conversations are tracked for marketing however our thoughts and emotions are also being tracked and recorded to map each of us out. (I suggest that People are also being steered away from Jesus Christ).



All of this is not so far fetched if the UK started working with microwaves in the 30s and there has been a Signals Intelligence secret arms race ever since. There is a reason the human body is allowed to be saturated with microwaves, FM, AM, WiFi, and cell towers phased array beams while our phones pick up the re-radiation. This current war is against the citizens, the current arms race is a brain / computer interface. That is why Elon Musk says artificial intelligence (AI) is more dangerous than nukes. It must be exposed that our Youth, and all human beings, are greatly endangered by smartphones and pornography while being made into nodes of a nueral net which is programming AI with their real data. There are World Economic Forum (WEF) traitorous leaders spread around the globe and the US Senate. Yuval Noah Harari is a transhumanist homosexual extremist advising the WEF in their strange agendas asserting that humans are hackable animals not fit to own property but instead fit for a tyrant with super computers fed by under the skin surveillance by the millions. These topics about theft of thought and visual data are tightly controlled on internet search results unless You know direct website names and addresses.



Even our Senate appears to be either bribed, black mailed, or mind controlled. What are You going to do to protect the Youth of America, and the Youth of the World looking at US for freedom? Lets be honest the same global corporations that own US media, also own big tech and global land resources. They own Bill Gate’s population thinning monologues, they own academic anti-Christ text book publishers, and apparently they own our courts and even more. By similar man made situations in 2nd and 3rd world countries many millions starve to death each year without access to land resources and also generic medicines. Debt bubbles are teetering, China more than the US; but there's no land left in the world to steal and prop them up. While Biden intentionally tries to ruin the US economy and hand over trillions of dollars in rare earth metals to China from Afghanistan; the global corporations look for stability through ever deeper surveillance into our minds and even our private prayer space. But this is designed just as in 1971 Henry Kissinger told Nixon to get off the gold standard and head over to China, He also told Klaus Schwab to start the WEF.



UltraHeavy.org, JeffreyPrather.com, TruNews.com, FrankSpeech.com, and WorldViewWeekend.com



As Moore’s Law once showed us to put faith in explosive annual CPU transistor growth; so is AI taking off exponentially only limited by the access to real raw data which is where China’s illegitimate communist organ harvesting dictatorship can feed Obama’s Human Brain Project faster than the US can. Even if every religion on earth tries to teach us to love our neighbors We obviously live in a world filled with evil spirits. We know that Jesus Christ talked about all these things. Jesus said that He brought good news to the poor, comfort to the broken hearted, and satisfaction to the hungry. Millions more than the holocaust starve to death and possibly heaven each and every year. If You are someone with many questions about the Bible then You should know that all the Exodus sites have been found in Saudi Arabia, as well as the sulfur hail stones of Sodom and Gomorrah right by the Dead Sea (look up SinaiInArabia.com & Ron Wyatt although His final discovery is hard to discern). 2300 years ago the Greek military entered and desecrated the inner Temple sparking the Maccabean revolt. Now today again a printing press throne of power has sent the military into the inner Temple of Human thought and prayer and they have set their sights on our Youth.