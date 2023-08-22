Pitiful Animal





After a long adventure and a lot of mixed emotions, Angelica was admitted to the vet.

The first step was for her to have her skin shaved.

After the hair was removed, the doctor would see what types of scabies she had and if it was contagious.

In addition to a parvo test, the doctor would keep her hydrated and stabilized

She could then begin rehabilitation at the shelter.

At that time, Angelica needed to rest in safety.





Angelica did not have a viral illness.

Her mange was demodectic so it's not contagious.

She ate breakfast and drank water.

After breakfast, she would be returned to our foster home and treated there.





She was bathed and treated badly

It rained a lot, in Angelica's heart appeared small holes.

So in winter we would teach her how to get back what was lost

Especially it was trust in people and friendship with other dogs.

Maybe it would be a long journey and she would accomplish those goals well.





Angelica finished her post-surgery period at home.

She went back to the vet for a final check-up to go through the pet adoption process.

She was 8 months old and she couldn't grow anymore

She had been sterilized and fully vaccinated.

She had a lot of energy, she was very sweet and sociable.

She had the perfect rooster size for those who were looking for puppies that didn't need too much space.

She was a wonderful dog that deserved the best in the world.





