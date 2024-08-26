BIBLE a Hate Crime? Double Jeopardy for JESUS!

Bill Whatcott is facing DOUBLE JEOPARDY in North America for preaching to sodomites the words of Bible and the Gospel of REPENTANCE and faith in Jesus.

https://youtube.com/shorts/2N7H0XZUtxg?si=LhHG0cyM0duc5_b0

Not satisfied with Bill's "hate crimes" acquittal by a fair-minded (& ethnically Jewish) Canadian judge, Trudeau and the Crown twisted & finagled the mechanisms of the Canadian tyranny system to TRY HIM AGAIN!

Read more here:

https://billwhatcott.wordpress.com/2024/08/18/bill-whatcott-gets-his-new-hate-crime-trial-date/

...and if you wanna donate to him, do it here:

https://www.lifefunder.com/whatcott

...and if you wanna download my short to upload it on another YT channel or another platform, click here: http://eugenicide.com/whatcott.mp4

Jonathan O'Toole

http://ProjectSEE.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/abolitionist/home

***I said "Calgary" but it was Vancouver.