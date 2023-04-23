Create New Account
Ava explained the details of the indictment in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York against the CCP agents who work at the CCP's police station in New York
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Ava讲解美国东区法院对于中共警察局的间谍进行起诉的起诉书中的细节；她说到法院指控中共警察局在美国对居住在美国的中共异见人士进行跨国镇压，在89页的起诉书中的11页描述了一位住在纽约的跨国镇压的最大受害者，就是郭文贵先生。

April 22, 2023, Ava interviews Bill Robinson on @NFSCSpeaks 21

Ava explained the details of the indictment in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York against the CCP agents who work at the CCP's police station in New York; she said that the court accused the CCP's police station of conducting transnational suppression of CCP dissidents living in the United States, and in the 89-page indictment there are 11 pages of content describe one of the biggest victims of transnational repression living in New York, namely Miles Guo.

