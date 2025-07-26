BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)"
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
216 followers
0
10 views • 1 day ago

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)"

https://rumble.com/v381lu5-august-16-2023.html

Moderna: "Hacking the software of life."http://web.archive.org/web/20201116152329/https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development

PFIZER: "Modify the genome"

https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory

1st Section 3rd Paragraph Down! September 12, 2022

Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

(LINK REMOVED 2025)

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

(NATIONAL ARCHIVES STILL HAS IT THOUGH) Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

Biodigital technologies include mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748#:~:text=In%20this%20article%2C%20we%20explore,changes%20implicit%20in%20the%20biodigital

https://x.com/thecryptdotinfo/status/1878290822241591530?t=HoasxifySOQYM_tGedj7EA&s=19

Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Geneshttps://m.youtube.com/watch?v=p-t5VrCtY1Q

Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public?https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html

6G European Union Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges in the face of the technological tsunami that is coming

Study25-07-2022

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/fr/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

(2020)Ian F Akyildiz: Remotely controlling your cells from the internet, the hub being your mobile phone & his implantable bioelectronic devices which include an engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor.

(PANACEA)https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjErbCfq5qDAxWwIjQIHY1MBB8QFnoECA0QBg&usg=AOvVaw2ngg1loxz97p6SNTR2rHFS

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878

(VIDEO)https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html

6G Internet of BioNano Things IEEE 2024 design and functionality of bio-nanosensors, communication technologies for nanosensors, bio-cyber interface technologies, and the security implicationshttps://rumble.com/v6tomrp-412655173.html

Empowering the Connected Person through IoT: Body Computing & Wearable Health Innovationshttps://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards AssociationLevel International

https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015

MORE: 1906.1 IEEEhttps://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1912859649058996683?t=Q6kv0ZM5x2-50AfEDDLMng&s=19

Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe​​ | Ozgur B. Akan​, University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Biological Layer for 6G/B6G: Einstein, Reynolds, and Communications | Professor Chan-Byoung Chae IEEE Fellow, Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University 2022https://rumble.com/v6sxyg3-411410595.html

6G DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet of Bio-Nano Thingshttps://rumble.com/v6sqpy5-6g-dna-based-nanonetworks-realizing-the-internet-of-bio-nano-things.html

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030,@jmjornettalks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here:https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19

(FULL EPISODE)https://rumble.com/v6s29ur-409932387.html

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection

New York University Abu Dhabi Ian F Akyildiz https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY

trump20242030covid
