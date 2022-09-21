Miles Guo: The CCP’s evilness embodied in the White Guards is way more terrible than it was in the Red Guards

9/20/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP’s evilness embodied in the White Guards is way more terrible than it was in the Red Guards. Those White Guards are much worse than the Red Guards and are bringing more harm to the Chinese people
