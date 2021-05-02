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Can the Unvaccinated Harm the Vaccinated?
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300 views • May 02, 2021
And how concerned should we be? What can we do? Sayer Ji shares the perspective of the New Biology, referencing horizontal information transfer (microvessicle shedding), and the Pfizer trial protocol that addresses vaccine bystander effects. Referenced links include:
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/miami-school-asks-staff-not-take-covid-jab-global-media-assault-follows-pfizer-tra1
https://www.standforhealthfreedom.com
and
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/newsletter
If you like this video, please share it! YOU are the new mainstream media.
Give Leila and Centner Academy some love here:
https://centneracademy.com/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CONTDvSLTjI/
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/miami-school-asks-staff-not-take-covid-jab-global-media-assault-follows-pfizer-tra1
https://www.standforhealthfreedom.com
and
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/newsletter
If you like this video, please share it! YOU are the new mainstream media.
Give Leila and Centner Academy some love here:
https://centneracademy.com/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CONTDvSLTjI/
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