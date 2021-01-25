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Permit Expediting: Tenant Improvement Part 3
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20 views • January 25, 2021
If you are in a hurry to get your project permitted in the Las Vegas area there are procedures for expediting the building permitting process. You are not alone. The process that occurs after a set of plans is submitted to any building department is variable. But typically it takes a long time on a good day. Most landlords only provide 2 or 3 months for the tenant to design and build a tenant improvement before the rent starts. Regardless of what architect you use the standard process takes weeks. Typically the government plan reviewers usually take two weeks to give the design professionals their first comments. These comments then need to be responded to and then the building department plan reviewers will again take time to clear the plans for permitting or object to the responses. Dependent upon what randomly selected government reviewer you get and in what jurisdiction you are filing the timeline can vary greatly. Paying for expediting services can be very economic to avoid paying rent on a space that is not ready for your use. Therefore SSA Architecture offers these expediting services. There are many different building departments in the Las Vegas area. Strategies that will get your project under construction as quickly as possible vary dependent upon the jurisdiction. This video takes the viewer through the discussion of what the considerations are.
If you feel that this information is valuable please like the video!!!
Please see our other topics that apply to your project, like this playlist on tenant improvements:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoxovtCP3iI&;list=PLGcR_hF4Ue63XUDtPew1ToO2ur_BZDoCY
SSA Architecture
7040 Laredo Street, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89117
https://www.smallstudioassociates.com/
This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. Watching a video or buying cadd software is no substitute for a licensed architect. Initial consultations at our office are always free. Please come by to meet us and see our other work.
Check out our channel on other video platforms using the links below:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWgppub4TJzNS9Gs46ed3eA
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P0TuALk6CSRe/
DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/smallstudioassociates
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssaarchitecture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@smallstudioassociates:f
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user84116251
Metacafe: https://www.metacafe.com/channels/SSA/
If you feel that this information is valuable please like the video!!!
Please see our other topics that apply to your project, like this playlist on tenant improvements:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoxovtCP3iI&;list=PLGcR_hF4Ue63XUDtPew1ToO2ur_BZDoCY
SSA Architecture
7040 Laredo Street, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89117
https://www.smallstudioassociates.com/
This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. Watching a video or buying cadd software is no substitute for a licensed architect. Initial consultations at our office are always free. Please come by to meet us and see our other work.
Check out our channel on other video platforms using the links below:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWgppub4TJzNS9Gs46ed3eA
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P0TuALk6CSRe/
DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/smallstudioassociates
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-399385
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssaarchitecture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@smallstudioassociates:f
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user84116251
Metacafe: https://www.metacafe.com/channels/SSA/
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