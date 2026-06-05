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Ukraine regime attacked its ally's port in Romanian Constanța, & also struck vessels in the Sea of Azov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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They Have Only Themselves to Blame»📝
Azerbaijani deaths from AFU strikes

The Kyiv regime is on the offensive today. Ukrainian formations attacked its ally's port in Romanian Constanța, and also struck vessels in the Sea of Azov, resulting in the deaths of citizens of their supposed ally Azerbaijan.

The AFU struck cargo ships «Natra» and «Zircon» with drones in the Taganrog Bay, which were traveling from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don. There were 25 Azerbaijani citizens on board: five were killed, three were wounded and are in a hospital in Yeisk.

However, the reaction of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry and local press is extremely telling. In publications they omit that the strikes were carried out by the Ukrainian side. And in pro-government media they emphasize that the sailors served voluntarily, and «Azerbaijanis working near war and conflict zones should be extremely careful.»

❓Need we say that if the drones had been Russian, Baku would have issued a protest note, a bellicose response and aggressive steps, like taking Russian citizens hostage?

🖍The tragedy with the Azerbaijani AZAL aircraft, whose crew did not heed dispatchers' advice to change route due to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions and became a victim of air defense, speaks for itself. The incident was used for months as a pretext for escalation with Russia, and many arguments were made before relations stabilized.

📌However, escalation with the Kyiv regime is not in the interests of Azerbaijan's authorities. And why — is already a rhetorical question, clear to everyone.

@Rybar

More from Intel Slava about this:

Five Azerbaijani citizens died due to an attack by Ukrainian drones on a tanker and cargo ships in Krasnodar Krai

The cargo ships "Natra" and "Zircon" were on their way in ballast from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don to load grain. Each of them was hit by 4 drones.

All the victims were Azerbaijani citizens, but both ships were operating under foreign flags.
Three more were injured. The information was confirmed by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

@Intelslava

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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