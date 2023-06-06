Create New Account
Truth Bombs - Newt Gingrich discusses the Great Awakening; the entire establishment is under siege.
Must watch Truth Bombs:

Newt Gingrich discusses the Great Awakening and how the entire establishment is under siege.


“The folks who belong to Skull & Bones, all of those people are united… to retain power over the American people. They are watching a steady upsurge of Americans who are sick & tired of a corrupt elite that’s trying to do things.” 👀


Damn Newt! 🇺🇸


https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/40212

Keywords
newt gingrichthe great awakeningtruth bombsestablishment under siege

