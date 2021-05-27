BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ep.239 | Nukaiya's story
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
308 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 27, 2021
#Adrian #health #autism #mercury
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/

Hi Adrian! My name is Nukaiya, I've done 18 rotations around the Earth and live in a remote town in British Colombia Canada. My older sibling, Jericho, and I have gone through a lot health wise and they especially with serious vaccine injury, developmental trauma which of course has to do with their diagnosis of autism. We are very much still on the roads to recovery but have developed in leaps and gains (with my older sibling possibly coming back from near death) with the help of things like DMSO, psilocybin, coffee enemas, muscle testing and general nutrition changes. A large part has to do with healing trauma and somatic experiencing. It's been a journey, and I think a very well rounded one. My story isn't nearly as intense as Jericho's but they would prefer if I shared instead if that would be a possibility. I would like to give people the hope I know so many people need, as I did a few years back. Thank you.

If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk

I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritionautismdiseasemercurywell beingadrian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family&#8217;s search for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family’s search for answers

Belle Carter
Study Links Higher Pulse Intake to 19% Lower Prevalence of Cardiometabolic Disease

Study Links Higher Pulse Intake to 19% Lower Prevalence of Cardiometabolic Disease

Coco Somers
Report Says Decline in Teens Identifying as Gay or Bisexual Is &#8220;Free Fall&#8221;

Report Says Decline in Teens Identifying as Gay or Bisexual Is “Free Fall”

Morgan S. Verity
Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Willow Tohi
Peanuts Have More Protein, Pistachios More Fiber, Nutrition Data Shows

Peanuts Have More Protein, Pistachios More Fiber, Nutrition Data Shows

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy