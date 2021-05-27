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Ep.239 | Nukaiya's story
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20 views • May 27, 2021
#Adrian #health #autism #mercury
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Hi Adrian! My name is Nukaiya, I've done 18 rotations around the Earth and live in a remote town in British Colombia Canada. My older sibling, Jericho, and I have gone through a lot health wise and they especially with serious vaccine injury, developmental trauma which of course has to do with their diagnosis of autism. We are very much still on the roads to recovery but have developed in leaps and gains (with my older sibling possibly coming back from near death) with the help of things like DMSO, psilocybin, coffee enemas, muscle testing and general nutrition changes. A large part has to do with healing trauma and somatic experiencing. It's been a journey, and I think a very well rounded one. My story isn't nearly as intense as Jericho's but they would prefer if I shared instead if that would be a possibility. I would like to give people the hope I know so many people need, as I did a few years back. Thank you.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Hi Adrian! My name is Nukaiya, I've done 18 rotations around the Earth and live in a remote town in British Colombia Canada. My older sibling, Jericho, and I have gone through a lot health wise and they especially with serious vaccine injury, developmental trauma which of course has to do with their diagnosis of autism. We are very much still on the roads to recovery but have developed in leaps and gains (with my older sibling possibly coming back from near death) with the help of things like DMSO, psilocybin, coffee enemas, muscle testing and general nutrition changes. A large part has to do with healing trauma and somatic experiencing. It's been a journey, and I think a very well rounded one. My story isn't nearly as intense as Jericho's but they would prefer if I shared instead if that would be a possibility. I would like to give people the hope I know so many people need, as I did a few years back. Thank you.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
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