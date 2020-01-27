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China Outbreak Terrifies The Planet as Governments Fear 12th Monkey Scenario - FULL ALEX JONES SUNDAY SHOW 1/26/2020
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122 views • January 27, 2020
Uploaded on January 26 2020
The Alex Jones Show - Sunday January 26 2020
China Outbreak Terrifies The Planet as Governments Fear 12th Monkey Scenario - FULL SHOW 1/26/2020 - Sources say this is a Chinese level 4 bio-weapon that got out of control. And now, people are falling down/dropping dead all over the place. If this one spreads out of control, this could be it... in other words... TO THE BUNKERS NOW !!! AAAAAAAAARRRRRRGGGHH !!!
Support the InfoWar while you're still alive, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com (Gallows Humor).
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
The Alex Jones Show - Sunday January 26 2020
China Outbreak Terrifies The Planet as Governments Fear 12th Monkey Scenario - FULL SHOW 1/26/2020 - Sources say this is a Chinese level 4 bio-weapon that got out of control. And now, people are falling down/dropping dead all over the place. If this one spreads out of control, this could be it... in other words... TO THE BUNKERS NOW !!! AAAAAAAAARRRRRRGGGHH !!!
Support the InfoWar while you're still alive, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com (Gallows Humor).
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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