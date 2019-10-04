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WORLD PIRATE RADIO NEWS™ (SHOW SEGMENT #70) WATCH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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17 views • October 04, 2019
Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - World Pirate Radio News™
Midweek Muck-Around (Show Segment #70)
Multi-streaming with https://restream.io/

8 PM PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja
11 PM EST - New York, Toronto, Miami

(Wednesday - 12 PM NOON in Tokyo & #Seoul)
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/

Ahoy! Dropping Anchor in Port for Lusty Tales of Adventure:

Welcome everyone, 2 Arrrrrrrrrr - 70th Official instalment of "WORLD PIRATE RADIO NEWS"™, and latest mid-week MUCK-AROUND.

This week's edition will once again be brought to you via DLIVE
https://dlive.tv/WPRPN

https://www.wprpn.com/show-schedule/

This week's special 1st hour RETURN guest:
The "Black Knight of Bulgaria" ARAGMAR
https://www.minds.com/Aragmar

Gamer, philosopher, and fantasy/sci-fi writer, popular Minds.com personality #Aragmar is back for the 1st hour with an update via his home country of Bulgaria. It's been about a year since we last connected, so there'll definitely be a lot of new items 2 catch up on.

ARCHIVED CHAT:
https://archive.org/details/Episode125TheBlackKnightOfBulgaria_201812
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