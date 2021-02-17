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Update to War Castles (UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Service Corp [USA Inc.] )
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283 views • February 17, 2021
This is an update to his original video 'Complete History of The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Service Corp [USA Inc.] 1871-2021 (War Castles)'
Military Insider Robert Leroy Horton from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command explains the inter-workings of our slavery to the Cabal.
He touches upon the concepts of QUANTUM-LANGUAGE-PARSE-SYNTAX-GRAMMAR which were created by David-Wynn: Miller and Russell Jay Gould.
The original video can be viewed here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/czJ7SP4x2doH/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4KNxgWY5yg | Based Department
All rights belong to Robert Leroy Horton
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Military Insider Robert Leroy Horton from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command explains the inter-workings of our slavery to the Cabal.
He touches upon the concepts of QUANTUM-LANGUAGE-PARSE-SYNTAX-GRAMMAR which were created by David-Wynn: Miller and Russell Jay Gould.
The original video can be viewed here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/czJ7SP4x2doH/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4KNxgWY5yg | Based Department
All rights belong to Robert Leroy Horton
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This channel is monetized through PayPal, SubscribeStar, Patreon, and CoinPayments.
Click the green $ icon at the top of any of our videos or at the top of this
page to donate - anywhere from buying us a coffee to sponsoring our own server;
either way, we are just as grateful!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can find our social media listings here:
https://LinkTr.ee/Decisive.Liberty
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