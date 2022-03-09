FEDS PAID NEWS SHOWS $1B TO SUPPORT VAXXS, 3808

Still Report



Bill Still







Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.



Yesterday, the Gateway Pundit picked up on the story we posted on Saturday, Still Report #3805. It’s rare that we can beat the Gateway Pundit to anything, but since we posted it on Saturday, there was probably no way to get more details until yesterday.



We were alerted to this story by Emerald Robinson who picked it up from TheBlaze.com.



According to a response by the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services to a Freedom of Information Act request by TheBlaze, it was revealed that the Biden administration purchased ads on hundreds of news sources nationwide to build public confidence in the safety and efficacy of taking the COVID vaccines. According to the Blaze:



“The Biden administration purchased ads on TV, radio, in print, and on social media to build vaccine confidence, timing this effort with the increasing availability of the vaccines.”



“The government also relied on earned media featuring "influencers" " and "experts" like White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and other academics to be interviewed and promote vaccination in the news.”



Congress appropriated one dollars in fiscal year 2021 for the Sec. of HHS to spend in this unprecedented advertising blitz. But whose lobbyists give the most to Congressional candidates? Probably the big pharma companies, especially the ones who stood to benefit the most from mass adoption of their vaxx products.



So this is a very gray area when it comes to rushing a medical product to market which also has been granted special immunity from litigation should their vaxxes later be proven to have caused harm, and it certainly looks like this will be the case.



So, at the very least, this gray area lies somewhere near to corporate bribery of government officials, who then pass even more money on to the media organs most responsible for molding public opinion, or telling us the truth – that’s their choice. If molding for money is not not bribery, then what is bribary?



Do you have to show a string of emails between the government and network CEO’s saying, “be sure to let your news divisions know that we expect them to support our vaxxes?” You’re never going to get that. No, those media companies will all respond with their usual boilerplate - that their news divisions are all very well insulated from the sales departments, but no one really believes that.



So what we have here is government-paid propaganda which has likely caused a great deal of harm to a huge number of Americans. The official numbers aren’t in because what is available is still so fraught with distortions from the government sources responsible for collecting the data. Never before in the history of medicine has the safety of a new medication been so fraught with such outright deliberate manipulation, but two things are for sure; the COVID vaxxes don’t work very well - and secondly, they are killing and seriously injuring more people than all previous vaccinations combined.



And the big media news outfits to do not enjoy the same protections from medical liability lawsuits that the government does. Certainly, the resulting medical litigation will be the largest in medical history by a country mile.



Now, I hit FoxNews and NewsMax especially hard in Report 3805, not because they had been especially bad, but because they had been America’s last line of defense trying to get out the truth, so I was especially disappointed.



Now that this has come out, if you’ve got nothing to hide, don’t hide it, face it squarely, admit any errors and move on.



I’m still reporting from the citadel of world freedom, good day.