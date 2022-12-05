DIED SUDDENLY (DOC) - ΠΕΘΑΝΕ ΞΑΦΝΙΚΑ (ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ)

The forbidden documentary about the blod clots and other side effects that are killing people vaccinated with covid19 vaccines. By Stew Peters.

Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. James Thorp, Steve Kirsch appear in this documantary, amongst other scientists as well as embalmers.



Το Ντοκιμαντέρ του Stew Peters με τίτλο ‘DIED SUDDENLY’ το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε την 21η Νοεμβρίου του 2022 και στο οποίο έχει προσθέσει Ελληνικούς Υπότιτλους η Social Media ORM Group. Στο Ντοκιμαντέρ μιλούν επιστήμονες διαφόρων ειδικοτήτων όπως o Dr. Ryan Cole, ο Dr. James Thorp, ο Steve Kirsch για τις παρενέργειες των σκευασμάτων της Covid-19, τους ξαφνικούς θανάτους, τα ευρήματα και τη στατιστική (αύξηση θανάτων, μείωση γεννήσεων, αύξηση αποβολών κ.λπ.)

Δείτε το εδώ με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους.

https://ellas21.com/πεθανε-ξαφνικα-2022-το-απαγορευμενο-ντοκ/?fbclid=IwAR2ZacYLGzXLgKBaDmKU8xL1GvKUNIUCxdn3YOwNnca8egUyOmGCOGqNNCI





